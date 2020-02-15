J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.88.
JCOM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 661,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
