J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.88.

JCOM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 661,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

