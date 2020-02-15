Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

JACK traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,790. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

