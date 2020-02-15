James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHX. CLSA began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE JHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 7,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

