Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

