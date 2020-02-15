JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

JD opened at GBX 867.40 ($11.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 841.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 748.63.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

