JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

