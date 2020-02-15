Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

JOUT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. 22,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

