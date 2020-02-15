JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €157.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €145.92 ($169.68).

AIR opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €128.22. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

