JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €71.30 ($82.91) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.