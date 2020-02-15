JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Overweight

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.