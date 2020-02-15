Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £105 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £105 ($138.12) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JET stock traded down GBX 165 ($2.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,800 ($102.60). 529,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.