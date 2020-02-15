Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £105 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £105 ($138.12) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JET stock traded down GBX 165 ($2.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,800 ($102.60). 529,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.