Karbo (KRB) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Karbo has a market cap of $524,208.00 and $283.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004327 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,242,221 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, TradeOgre, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

