Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $806.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

