Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Releases Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

