Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Releases Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
Featured Article: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.