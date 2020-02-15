Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Shares Up 1.5%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.86, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

