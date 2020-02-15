Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €680.00 ($790.70) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €601.00 ($698.84).

EPA KER traded down €17.00 ($19.77) on Friday, hitting €579.40 ($673.72). 230,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €514.19.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

