Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.3% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

KDP opened at $28.87 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $885,750. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

