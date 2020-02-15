Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
