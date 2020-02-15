Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Insiders bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.