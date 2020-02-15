KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Criteo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

