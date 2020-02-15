KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.60. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 7,586 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

