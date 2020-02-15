Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,296,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,341,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,500,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.