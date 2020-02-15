Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Short Interest Update

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 648,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 52,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,397. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

