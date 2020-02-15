KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

KLAC traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.28. 853,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,011. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

