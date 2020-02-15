KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $176.28 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

