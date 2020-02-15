Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $29,197.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 100.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 158.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $29,197.00 and approximately $1,641.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00320232 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016429 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.