Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 192,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

