Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.