Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,785,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.