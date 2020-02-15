KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “
Shares of KT opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. KT has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.
