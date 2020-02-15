KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0817 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $127,749.00 and approximately $109,363.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 331.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

