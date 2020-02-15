Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. 466,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

