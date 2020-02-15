Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
LW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. 466,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
