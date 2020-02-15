Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Sells £1,092,806.82 in Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Robert Noel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

LAND opened at GBX 995.80 ($13.10) on Friday. Land Securities Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 967.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 895.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -1.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 877.33 ($11.54).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

