Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 250,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Lantheus has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $29.80.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $767,411. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

