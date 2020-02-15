Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 2,304,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $234,972 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

