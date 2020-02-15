Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,582. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $234,972. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

