Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Down 6.3%

Legacy Education Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:LEAI) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing.

