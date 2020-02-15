Leidos’ (LDOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $111.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.42.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,683. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

