LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,006,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.42. 894,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

