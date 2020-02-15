LHC Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

LHCG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. 96,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,915,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in LHC Group by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 145,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

