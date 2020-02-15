LHC Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.
LHCG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.11. 96,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
