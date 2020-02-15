Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 373,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,065. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after acquiring an additional 268,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 643,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,671 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

