Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN traded down GBX 326 ($4.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,300 ($96.03). 3,515,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,666.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,335.03. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

