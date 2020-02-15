Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gem Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.40 ($0.98).

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.90) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

