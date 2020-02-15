LIFE Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $23,974.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.