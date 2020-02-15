Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE LITB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 127,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Lightinthebox has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.60.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

