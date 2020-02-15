Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.00-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. Linde also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.86-1.94 EPS.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $166.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.67.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

