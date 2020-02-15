Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.86-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. Linde also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.00-8.25 EPS.

LIN traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a 52-week low of $166.07 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.67.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

