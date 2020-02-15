Linde (NYSE:LIN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $212.10, but opened at $217.20. Linde shares last traded at $221.26, with a volume of 2,126,184 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $200.06.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

