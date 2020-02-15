Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of .

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of LIN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €205.10 ($238.49). 626,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12-month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12-month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €190.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

