LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of LIQT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 159,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,574. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

