Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $214.32 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $214.32 million and $13.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00017749 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and OKEx. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027246 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015366 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008605 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,119,870 coins and its circulating supply is 122,034,159 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coinbe, Upbit, Livecoin, BitBay, Bitbns, COSS, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Binance and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.